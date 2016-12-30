Columbus Blue Jackets extend streak to 14 with victory over Winnipeg

The Columbus Blue Jackets' franchise-record winning streak hit 14 games on Thursday night as Alexander Wennberg scored twice in a 5-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets.

Brandon Saad, Nick Foligno and Lukas Sedlak also scored for Columbus, who have now tied for the third-longest winning streak in NHL history - jointly held by Boston (1929-30) and Washington (2009/10), while they are three wins off the record set by Pittsburgh during the 1992-93 season.

Columbus' next game is on Saturday against the Minnesota Wild, who have a 12-game winning streak of their own after beating the New York Islanders 6-4.

It did not come easy, despite three goals inside 80 second-period seconds from Chris Stewart, Jared Spurgeon and Jordan Schroeder.

Brock Nelson scored twice for New York in the third to put the Islanders in touching distance before Erik Haula's strike steadied Minnesota nerves.

New Jersey's backup goaltender Keith Kinlaid came through with 43 saves and two stops in the shootout as the Devils beat the Washington Capitals 2-1.

Jacob Josefson scored the winner on his return from five games out with a concussion.

Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Nashville Predators 3-2 to end a three-game losing streak.

The Montreal Canadiens stunned the Florida Panthers in a 3-2 win. Brendan Gallagher scored late in the third to tie it before Phillip Danault scored 39 seconds into overtime to seal the win.

The New York Rangers blew a 3-1 lead but pulled clear again to beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-3. Matt Puempel scored a power play hat-trick, with two coming in the third period as the Rangers eased to victory.

Two goals in the final four minutes from Ryan Spooner helped the Boston Bruins beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-2, while Tyler Seguin had two goals and an assist to help the Dallas Stars beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-2.

Nazem Kadri's power play goal in overtime lifted the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, while Anthony Mantha scored in the extra period as the Detroit Red Wings edged out the Ottawa Senators 3-2.

Jakob Silfverberg and Rickard Rakell scored in the third period to lift the Anaheim Ducks to a 3-1 win over the Calgary Flames, while late goals from Erick Gryba and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins saw the Edmonton Oilers beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-1.