Steve Smith reaches century for Australia before rain takes over in Melbourne

Steve Smith scored Australia's second century of the innings as they took the game to Pakistan on the fourth day of the Boxing Day Test before the weather once again took over at the MCG.

A day after David Warner registered his 17th Test ton, Smith did likewise but only one delivery later the players went off for an early tea and did not return.

At the close, Australia were on 465 for six, a first innings lead of 22, although there is surely insufficient time to make anything of it after four days plagued by bad weather.

The day had started under blue skies but there was early disappointment for the hosts as Usman Khawaja narrowly missed out on a ton of his own, falling for 97 when caught behind off Wahab Riaz.

Peter Handscomb joined Smith in the middle and played aggressively before going for 54 - caught by Sami Aslam off Sohail Khan.

Smith's other partners did not hang around so long - Nic Maddinson contributed 22 and Matthew Wade just nine, but as the floodlights came on and concerns grew about the weather, Smith hit Sohail for three to bring up his century - and made it three calendar years in a row he has made 1,000 runs.

The players quickly went off for an early tea, but as heavy rain began to fall the prospects of further play in the day receded and play was eventually abandoned shortly before 5pm local time.

Just before the players went off there had been a scary moment when Pakistan's centurion Azhar Ali was hit on the helmet by Wade at short leg, forcing him from the field, although he appeared in good spirits during the rain delay.