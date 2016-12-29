Carlos Tevez joins Chinese Super League club Shanghai Greenland Shenhua

Former Manchester City and Manchester United striker Carlos Tevez has joined Chinese Super League club Shanghai Greenland Shenhua.

The Chinese club announced the signing of Tevez from Argentinian side Boca Juniors on Thursday in a statement on their official website.

Shanghai are reported to have agreed a deal worth £70million for the forward, including a salary of more than £500,000 a week.

"Shanghai Greenland Shenhua FC reached a transfer agreement with Argentina Club Atletico Boca Juniors. Carlos Alberto Tevez is officially joined Shanghai Shenhua," the statement said.

Thirty-two-year-old Tevez, who has also played for Corinthians, West Ham and Juventus, will play for Gus Poyet's side next season after scoring 25 goals in 56 matches for Boca Juniors.

Shanghai finished fourth in last year's Chinese Super League standings.