Chelsea's Pedro claims winning runs in England are more difficult than in Spain

Chelsea forward Pedro believes the Blues' winning run is more impressive than any he managed while at Barcelona.

A club-record 11 straight victories has seen Chelsea surge six points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Three more victories, starting with Bournemouth on Boxing Day, would see Antonio Conte's side match Arsenal's Premier League record of 14 successive wins.

And forward Pedro, who won five LaLiga titles during his spell at the Nou Camp, believes it is harder to win games in England than in Spain.

He told the Daily Telegraph: "It's not new for me, but it's difficult in this league. It's different here. At Barcelona, it's normal to win most of the games and sometimes it's too easy.

"But the Premier League is very competitive and strong, and for this reason, 11 wins is a significant achievement.

"The record is 14, no? Only three wins more, but that will be difficult. Bournemouth are a good team. It's a very good objective to get this record.

"It's very different in Spain. Barca have many opportunities all the time to win matches, which in England is very difficult because the challenges are greater."

Pedro struggled during his first campaign at Stamford Bridge, as the Blues could only manage a 10th-placed finish, but the Spain international is much more settled this season under Conte.

The 29-year-old added: "Second is a disaster at Barcelona, so last season was a new situation for me. It was a difficult situation for everyone, for the club, the team and the coach. There were a lot of problems, but this season is different.

"I would love to win the Premier League because it's the strongest league in the world and I think that would be something really good for my career."