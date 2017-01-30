Transfer Rumours - Jan 30th

Expressandstar.com brings you all of the latest transfer talk from Wolves, West Brom, Aston Villa and Walsall.

We are not saying they are true – just that they are out there.

Wolves

Wolves are ineterested in hijacking Barnsley's move for Liverpool right-back Connor Randall.

Barnsley have recently seen James Bree and Conor Hourihane leave for Aston Villa, and Wolves could be the next Midlands club to heap the misery on them by challenging for Randall.

Preston are also interested in the young defender, who started against Wolves as Liverpool crashed out to Paul Lambert's men in the FA Cup.

Another defender on Lambert's radar is Grant Hanley, who's struggling to find playing time at Newcastle.

Lambert knows the Scottish international from his time at Blackburn, and could make a loan move to bring him in with a view to a permanent deal in the summer.

West Brom

Tony Pulis has admitted that a move for Branislav Ivanovic is a no-go, and also stated that he won't be splashing the cash on deadline day.

Ivanovic is linked with a move away from Chelsea, but won't be heading to The Hawthorns after Pulis rubbished the move.

However, Pulis could make a loan deal for one of Chelsea's youngsters, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Nathaniel Chalobah and Kurt Zouma all possibilities.

The Albion manager was at Chelsea's FA Cup demolition of Brentford and witnessed all three in action, so could be tempted by a loan move.

Aston Villa

One man heading out of the Aston Villa doors before deadline day could be Aaron Tshibola, who's set for a loan move to Nottingham Forest.

The former Reading midfielder has found first-team minutes hard to come by under Steve Bruce, leading to Villa loaning the starlet out - with Forest the most likely destination.

Meanwhile, Ross McCormack is also nearing an exit, with Norwich reportedly eager to bring in the Scot on-loan.

McCormack has failed to hit the mark for Villa, and has stepped into the firing line after reportedly missing numerous training sessions under Bruce - claiming that his gates at home had broken, stopping him attending.

Walsall

Jon Whitney says he is still hopeful of adding to his Walsall squad despite missing out on a move for winger Danny Rowe.

Walsall have been quiet through the transfer window so far, but could make moves on deadline day in an effort to strengthen the team.