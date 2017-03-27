Wolverhampton to begin season with Elite Shield clash

Wolverhampton begin their new season at Monmore Green with a crunch clash against Poole in the Elite Shield.

Parrys International Wolves – who have Adam Skornicki sidelined due to injury – have held on to five of last season's title-winning team and are eager to secure a first leg lead to take down to Dorset for their return clash.

Manager Peter Adams is pleased with his team's continuity and believes that they can be in contention to retain their crown this season.

“I’ve only retained a title once as team manager and that was a long time ago,” he said.

“It’s certainly a bonus for us to have five of the title winning team back with us and we hope the team spirit from that will help us through.

“It’s a tough start against Poole in the Shield, hopefully we can have a couple of good performances from that before we start the league programme at Rye House on Saturday.

“I hope the fans turn out in force tonight to get behind the boys – Poole will be up for some revenge after we put them out of the play-offs last September.”