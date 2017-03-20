Peter Karlsson’s last Wolves salute

Legend Peter Karlsson has thanked all involved with Wolves speedway for the faith shown in him over the years as he said farewell to the club.

The 47-year-old Swede had his final meeting at Monmore Green last night in front of a jam-packed crowd.

His feats at the club include helping them to the 2009 Elite League title, despite suffering a broken collarbone two weeks prior to the play-off final.

He played a huge role last term, too, as they beat Belle Vue over two legs to win the Elite League, and also lifted the trophy in 2002.

Having rode for Wolves, on and off, since 1990, the club is very close to Karlsson’s heart and he said: “I’m pleased the club kept so much faith in me.

“Over the years, we have shown that we are a big family.

“When I started here, it was Sam Ermolenko and Ronnie Correy and then it was me and my brother, Mikael and now it’s Freddie Lindgren and Jacob Thorssell – we have all passed it on to each other, that family spirit.”

When asked if one particular moment stands out or whether the whole experience is the stand-out, he said: “Very much so (a collective), it’s hard to pinpoint one particular thing.

“Of course, with winning the title last year that is the one fresh in the memory and the one that everyone thinks about.

“We have had so many great moments with so many different riders – the likes of Sam (Ermolenko) and Freddie (Lindgren) – over the years that I have been here.”

On the back of last season’s Elite League triumph, Karlsson believes the side is strong enough to be up there again this term.

“Definitely, because the club has managed to put a fantastic team together,” he said.

“Max Clegg came through, out of nowhere, to help us win the title last year and it’s the same with Kyle Howarth.

“It would be great to see the club get back-to-back titles.”

Having been such a big part of his life, Karlsson knows he will miss the club dearly but feels he has repaid the support, and now is the time for the young guns to make a real impression.

“I will really miss it but then again, I would like to think I managed to repay them a bit over the years,” he added.

“The fans have been fantastic all along – they want to win, just like we do.

“There has been some bad times too, don’t get me wrong – injuries and things like that – but you come through them and you win, and that’s what we did.

“My message to the fans is thank you for all the support, it means a lot to me.”

Fans were keen to thank Karlsson for his spectacular efforts.

Simon Lowbridge, from Coseley, said: “He’s been a true great for this club for many years, and for British speedway as a whole.

“Hopefully there will be many more like him here.”

Tony Caldicott – who had travelled from Lakeside to be at the meeting – added: “He’s a legend in his own lifetime.

“He is probably the most consistent rider I have seen.”

Results

1 WOLVES LEGENDS 35: Fredrik Lindgren 22, Peter Karlsson 7, Kyle Howarth 6, Max Clegg 0.

2 MONMORE NICE GUYS 31: Niels-Kristian Iversen 21, Adam Skornicki 8, Kyle Howarth 2.

3 BMR ROCKETS 30: Scott Nicholls 15, Chris Harris 15.

4 DANISH PIRATES 29: Hans Andersen 18, Nicolai Klindt 11.

5 PK STARS 24: Sam Masters 19, David Howe 5.

6 SWEDISH WOLVES 21: Jacob Thorssell 17, Magnus Karlsson 2, Kyle Howarth 2.

7 US YOUNG GUNS 19: Ricky Wells 19, Broc Nicol 0.