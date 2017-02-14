Cradley Heathens 2017 fixtures revealed

Cradley Heathens fixtures for 2017 have been revealed, detailing all of the team's clashes for the upcoming season.

Cradley open their season against Birmingham on March 22nd, with the campaign running until September 11th, when they take on Eastbourne at home.

You can get a full look at the fixture list here.

The Heathens managed to secure their future in December by sealing a dual-venues deal, which sees their meetings take place in Wolverhampton and Birmingham through the course of the year.

Cradley have been without a permanent home since the closure of their Dudley Wood base back in 1995, and will now split their fixtures between Monmore Green and Perry Barr.

The move came after an increase in meetings for Wolverhampton caused a reduced number of dates to be available for the Heathens.

The majority of home fixtures will take place at Monmore Green speedway stadium in Wolverhampton, whilst some fixtures will be based at Birmingham's Perry Barr Stadium.