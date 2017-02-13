Hagley throw down an early marker to start season

Hagley A have made a flying start to the Kinver Indoor Cricket League.

Two wins from their opening two clashes have left the Hagley boys setting the early pace.

They launched their season with an impressive five-wicket success against Enville.

Enville batted first and openers Greg Tomkins (29) and Spencer Mann (27) got them off to a flying start with a 71-run stand.

But unfortunately for Enville their other batsman struggled to build on the duo’s efforts and lost wickets frequently to finis on 85-5.

That total failed to test Hagley’s hard-hitting batsmen as they eased to victory in the 10th over.

Joe Lennon led from the front with an unbeaten 26 with Enville’s only success coming courtesy of a run out.

Hagley followed that win up with another fine batting display to see off a Pedmore side who had opened their season with a 29-run success over Oldswinford.

Pedmore posted a testing total of 117-5 with Dan Jones top-scoring with 36 and John Herdman making 29.

But one again the Hagley batters were up to the task. Lennon ended 28 not out and skipper Paul Morgan was 26 not out as Hagley chased down the total with just two balls remaining.

Pedmore’s earlier win against Oldswinford had seen Dave Skelding (32 not out) and Dan Jones (29) help them to 114-4.

Oldswinford made 85-4 in reply, mainly thanks to Harry Stainer (25 not out) and Mark Watts (27 not out).

Enville bounced back from their opening defeat to beat Hagley B by 34 runs in their second outing.

Jono Howells (28), Jay Willis (24), George Roberts (25), who smashed six fours in one over, were all in fine form and unbeaten as Enville posted 120-2. Hagley were then bowled out for 86.