Stourbridge boxer Sam Eggington promised big bout after Paulie Malignanni knockout

Stourbridge’s Sam Eggington has been promised another big fight by promoter Eddie Hearn following his stunning eighth round knockout of former two-weight world champion Paulie Malignaggi.

Eggington, aged 23, caught Malignaggi with a rib-cracking left hook and clipped him with a right for good measure as he fell to canvas during round eight. The American retired after the fight. Eggington was already mandatory challenger for the European belt, which he hopes to challenge for in Birmingham in May, before the fight.

Eggington took to Twitter to thank fans for their support after the biggest win of his career on the undercard Saturday’s Haye and Bellew fight.

And he also promised Hearn he would be ready for the next challenge on May 13 – following a well deserved rest. He tweeted: “Just wanna say a huge thanks to everyone for all messages of support. I can’t thank everyone enough! A great night on to the next one.”

Responding to Hearn’s Tweet ‘well done Sam big win! Get ready for a big fight on May 13’, Eggington replied: “Don’t rush me Eddie I’m resting! Nah I’ll be more than ready. Thanks again for giving me the opportunity to fight on last nights show.”

Malignaggi remains as big a showman as ever and pointed to his chin when Eggington caught him in the third before he pointed and smiled when he landed on the Brummie.

This was a good test for Eggington and the wily Malignaggi was counter-punching well. But Eggington’s shots were harder and the New Yorker right eye began to look marked in the fourth.

Eggington landed a couple of big rights in the fifth and Malignaggi did well to swallow them.

However the bell saved Eggington at the end of the sixth when Malignaggi battered him with a succession of right and left hooks.

But the Brooklyn fighter has never been the hardest hitting and Eggington managed to stay on his feet the bell rang.

Eggington closed the fight out, catching Malignaggi with a left hook, which would have done Hatton proud, one minute and 50 seconds into the eighth to retain his WBC International welterweight title.