Ricky Summers set for the big stage in O2 Arena bout

Unbeaten Tipton light heavyweight, Ricky Summers is set for the big stage as he prepares to take on Frank Buglioni for the British Light Heavyweight Title at The O2 Arena in London on March 4th.

Buglioni claimed the crown from Hosea Burton in an epic clash in Manchester in December. Summers though, in his toughest test to date, is adamant he isn’t feeling the pressure as he prepares for the biggest night of his career.

The unbeaten BCB Promotions fighter has had all 12 of his wins come in much smaller arenas, but is eager to take on a big stage.

“I am a massive underdog in this fight no matter how you look at it,” Summers admitted.

“Buglioni has fought at world level and he is British Champion. He is the heavy favourite but that means I have no pressure and nothing to lose.

"I am 29 and I am unbeaten but the way I felt last year, with being inactive and not getting the fights that I wanted, I was on the verge of packing it in.

“This is a turnaround for me and I am going into this fight with no pressure. I am just enjoying it and raring to go.

“I am over the moon to be on the Haye versus Bellew undercard. As a team we are living the dream. Being on such a big event is a massive opportunity for me and I am determined to make the most of it.

“As an amateur I had something like 63 amateur fights and I boxed all around the country.

"I have boxed for England as an amateur against one of the Welsh national champions in front of a big crowd so I think I will adapt fine to this. I don’t think it will faze me.

"Come fight night it will only be me and Frankie in the ring and that is what I am focused on. Some people say being on a big stage can get into a fighter’s head but I am a laid back kind of guy so I don’t think I will be bothered.

"I haven’t boxed on such a big stage before but I can’t wait to get out there, that is what it is all about.

Buglioni and Summers meet on a huge night at The O2 as David Haye and Tony Bellew meet in a blockbusting Heavyweight grudge match.

Stourbridge fighter Sam Eggington also faces the biggest night of his career against former two-weight World champion Paulie Malignaggi.