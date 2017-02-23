PUBLISHED: February 23, 2017 3:03 pm Pole Vaulter Nick Cruchley bags bronze in BUCS National Finals

Pole vaulter Nick Cruchley was delighted to get back towards his best as he bagged himself a bronze medal at the BUCS National Finals.

The 27-year-old from Stourbridge – a PhD student at the University of Birmingham – soared to 5.30 metres at the British Universities & Colleges Sport (BUCS) event in Sheffield.

“I got 5.30m and I was attempting 5.40, which is two centimetres below my PB, so it’s good to be back up to where my PB is,” said Cruchley. “I don’t know how many BUCS I have competed at, but this was probably the toughest one for me.”

British Universities & Colleges Sport (BUCS) is the national governing body for Higher Education (HE) sport in the UK, organising leagues and competitions for more than 150 institutions across 52 different sports. BUCS Nationals is the UK’s largest annual multi-sport event, bringing over 6,000 athletes to Sheffield to compete in nine sports.