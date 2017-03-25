Stourbridge’s quest for a play-off place suffered a setback as goals early in each half from Luke and Lee Shaw earned Grantham victory.

Luke Shaw gave the visiting Gingerbreads the ideal start when he poked home from close range inside the opening three minutes.

A 25-yard free-kick from Luke Benbow pulled the Glassboys level and they had several chances to take the lead before half-time.

But Lee Shaw then struck early in the second half to put Grantham back in front and this time the hosts had no answer.

The forward took advantage of some sleepy Stour defending on an afternoon when the home team for long periods looked out-of-sorts.

Gary Hackett’s men remain well placed for a top five finish in Evo-Stik Northern Premier Division but cannot afford too many performances like this in a run-in which sees them play four out of six remaining games on the road.

Neither will the manager’s mood have been helped by injuries sustained by Matt Dodd and Liam Slade early on in both halves.

Grantham began the day ninth in the table and with work to do in order to keep alive their own play-off hopes.

They made the best possible start, taking the lead after just 171 seconds. Stour were guilty of losing possession deep in their own half, allowing Rhys Lewis to cross for Shaw to tap home from a yard out.

Things got no better for Stour in the short-term with Dodd then forced off by injury, to be replaced by Luke Rodgers.

But on 15 minutes they were level thanks to another Benbow free-kick. The striker has earned the reputation of being a dead ball specialist this season, memorably netting in spectacular fashion during Stour’s FA Cup first round win over Whitehawk.

And he had already fired warning of his threat from distance here with a shot which Grantham keeper Kieran Preston could only parry.

Preston would then play his own part in the equaliser, taking a step behind his wall just as Benbow was about to make contact with the ball, meaning he was unable to react in time as it flew into the unguarded corner of the goal.

Moments later the striker thought he had put Stour ahead only for his celebration to be cut short by an offside flag.

By the break the hosts should really have been ahead but Ethan Jones twice squandered good opportunities, first firing over from ten yards out and then striking a shot straight at Preston after being sent through on goal by a clever Rodgers pass.

When he did then finally beat the keeper with a low drive after the visitors had failed to clear a corner, Lewis was there to hack off the line.

Grantham meanwhile were unable to rediscover the rhythm of the early exchanges, too often the final ball letting them down.

Yet within two minutes of the restart they were back ahead as Stour began the second half as sloppily as they had the first.

Lee Shaw and Glassboys keeper Matt Gould were the only men to react to Danny Meadows’ through ball and it was the forward who won the race, sliding his finish under the onrushing shot-stopper to restore the visitors advantage.

The sense of deja vu was then compounded when Stour lost another man to injury, centre-back Slade making way for Richard Sho-Silva.

Benbow was unable to continue the impression the first half was being played on repeat when he sent a free-kick over the bar with the Glassboys struggling to find any forward momentum.

In truth they never looked close to recovering it as the visitors ran out comfortable winners.

Stourbridge (4-4-2): Gould, Westlake, Preston, Slade (Sho-Silva 49), Green (Digie 60), Dodd (Rodgers 13), Tonks (c) Broadhurst, Jones Benbow, Archer Subs not used: Canavan, Westwood.

Grantham (4-4-2): Preston, Wildin, Galinski ©, Lewis, Storey, Meadows, Hollingsworth, Luke Shaw (Burrows 86), Clifton, Barcelos (Dasalou 80), Lee Shaw Subs not used: Purcicoe, Curtis, Gibbons.