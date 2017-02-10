Stourbridge announce signing of Richard Sho-Silva from Kidderminster Harriers

Stourbridge have confirmed the signing of Richard Sho-Silva from Kidderminster Harriers.

The 24-year-old defender, originally from London, joined the Harriers from Philadelphia Fury in the American Soccer League but has now joined the Glassboys on contract until the end of the season.

The centre-back is available to play for Stourbridge immediately and is likely to feature in the club's game against Grantham Town.

Sho-Silva also featured for Halesowen Town and Sutton Coldfield Town in loan spells this season.

The Glassboys recently lost star defender Dan Scarr after he secured a move to Birmingham City.