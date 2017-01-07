Wycombe 2 Stourbridge 1 - Report and pictures

Stourbridge saw their FA Cup fairytale end in cruel fashion as Adebayo Akinfenwa’s late winner edged Wycombe into the fourth round.

The Glassboys, playing in the third round for the first time in their 140-year history, looked set to earn at least a replay when Dan Scarr netted 20 minutes from time to cancel out Sam Wood’s opener.

Stour skipper Tom Tonks then hit the bar as Gary Hackett’s men hunted a winner at Adams Park.

But Afinfenwa broke their hearts and those of more than 2,000 travelling supporters when he headed home with seven minutes remaining.

Many of Stour’s players dropped to their knees at the final whistle but they have no reason to be anything other than immensely proud after another fine cup performance.

On another day, with perhaps a little more fortune, they may well have been celebrating another famous win.

Gary Hackett’s men were the better team during the opening half but could find no way past home keeper Jamal Blackman.

Wood’s goal, within two minutes of the restart, looked to have put Wycombe in command but the Glassboys battled back to level through Scarr.

A matter of inches was then the difference from them taking the lead as Tonks hit the bar, before Akinfenwa settled a superb contest in favour of the hosts.

Hackett, who named the same starting XI which had beaten Northampton 1-0 in the previous round, was confident the noise generated by the travelling army of supporters would inspire his players.

And he was proved right during a frenetic opening which saw the Glassboys immediately take the game to the hosts.

Chris Lait twice threatened early down the left, breaking into the box on the second occasion and firing in a cross which Blackman palmed clear.

At the other end, Akinfenwa headed over following a quick Wycombe break, while Glassboys keeper Matt Gould was alert to speed off his line and clear from in front of Scott Kashket.

The chances kept coming at both ends with Stour enjoying the better of them. Luke Benbow tested Blackman with a fierce drive from the edge of the box, while the keeper also did well to hold an audacious overhead kick from Kayleden Brown.

For Wycombe, Akinfenwa hooked over from 12 yards, before a big let-off for Stour when Kashket drove wide from close range following a momentary and rare lapse in the visiting backline.

Yet within a minute, the Glassboys had gone close to opening the scoring themselves, Scarr forcing a flying save from Blackman with a drive from the edge of the box.

Benbow then volleyed over from outside the box having driven a 35-yard free-kick into the wall.

Aside from not finding the goal their efforts merited, the only sour note of the opening half came in a flare thrown from the away end onto the pitch. Stour were charged by the FA when the same happened in last month’s victory against Northampton, so can expect further action following the latest incident.

Gould had not been forced into a serious save during the opening half but was called into action just seconds after the restart, diving low to his left to push away a Luke O’Nien snapshot.

A minute later, the hosts were ahead. O’Nien broke down the left and though Gould was able to palm away his shot, Stour were unable to clear and Wood hooked home from eight yards out after Dominic Gape’s shot had been blocked.

Roared on by their supporters, the Glassboys looked for a quick response and almost found one when Joe Jacobson deflected Leon Broadhurst’s free-kick narrowly over his own bar.

Wycombe were much improved from the first half however and Gould was again needed to save from Akinfenwa, Jack Duggan hacking the loose ball away from Kashket.

Stour continued to push, forcing a number of corners. But fortune eluded them before Scarr brought them level, 20 minutes from time.

The centre-back brought down Leon Broadhurst’s deep free-kick and held off the attentions of a defender before poking a shot past Blackman from ten yards out.

The stage was set for a thrilling finale and O’Nien’s goalbound shot was deflected wide as Wycombe enjoyed a spell of pressure.

Yet Stour will still going for it and Tonks hit the underside of the bar, which may well have been a mis-hit cross, as the Glassboys threatened to snatch it.

It was not to be though, as Akinfenwa rose at the far post to head home Joe Jacobson’s cross and settle a pulsating game.

Teams

Wycombe (4-4-2): Blackman, Stewart, Pierre, Jacobson, Gape, O'Nien, Bloomfield (Wood 39), Cowan-Hall (Hayes 67), Afinkenwa, Kashket (Weston 84) Subs not used: Thompson, Bean, De Haviland, Brown (gk).

Stourbridge (4-4-2); Gould, Green, Duggan (Knight 89), Scarr, Westlake, Dodd, Broadhurst, Tonks ©, Lait (Canavan 84), Benbow, Brown (Gater 77) Subs not used: Pierpoint, Smikle, Heath, Malhotra (gk).