Stourbridge FA Cup dream: Duggan will not fear the the Beast of Wycombe

Wearing a black eye and sporting a newly-shaved head, Jack Duggan appears more than ready to do battle with a man most commonly known as The Beast.

The Stourbridge centre-back knows how he fares against Wycombe Wanderers forward Adebayo Akinfenwa – all 16 stone of him – could go a long way to determining the outcome of this afternoon’s FA Cup third round tie at Adams Park.

“I’ve heard he’s the biggest footballer in the world but I’m not too bothered,” said Duggan. “I’m not exactly small myself, even if I might be to him.

“I don’t fear him. He is a good player who has done well in the league but I don’t fear anyone. We will see how we get on.”

Duggan, as is apparent from his eye, is no stranger to a physical test.

“I had a nice little shiner on Monday against Barwell,” he explained. “But this is our league, anyone can beat anyone and when you are up against two target men you are going to get a few kicks.”

The haircut is meanwhile, he insists, not an attempt to intimidate his next opponent.

“No, I’m losing it,” he laughs. “I thought I would shave it now, get it over with. It’s not an image thing. If I could have hair, I would have it.”

Duggan is dreaming of making more history today after his goal saw Gary Hackett’s Glassboys dump out League One Northampton Town in the second round.

It was a strike which sent the club further than they have ever been before in the competition, an achievement the 24-year-old admits took time sinking in.

“It probably took about a week,” he said. “I didn’t realise what I had done. To put the club into round three for the first time in their history is unreal. At the time it was phenomenal. It was like a slow-motion moment.

“To score with my left foot too, I’m right-footed and that isn’t the best to be honest. When it hit the net you stop. Time stops. It was a great feeling.”

With the goal came great attention for Duggan, who is training to be a primary school teacher at Birmingham’s Newman University. How, one wonders, has he managed to stay focused on his studies these past few weeks?

“It is tough, to be fair,” he says. “I have complete strangers at uni coming up and saying brilliant, well done. They want to have a chat with you and it does add up.

“The day after Northampton I was going in to do some work and thought I would only do an hour of speaking to the press but I was there all day. But you know, this might only happen to me once. I just have to soak it all up and appreciate it.”