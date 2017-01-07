Matt Maher on Stourbridge FC's FA Cup loss and Gary Hackett's emotional tribute

Watch Matt Maher offer his take on Stourbridge FC's dramatic encounter with Wycombe in the FA Cup third round.

Adebayo Afinkenwa’s winner, seven minutes from time, saw the Chairboys scrape past the Glassboys in a pulsating encounter at Adams Park.

Stour, playing in the third round of the competition for the first time and roard on by more than 2,000 travelling fans, looked destined to earn at least a replay after Dan Scarr cancelled out Sam Wood’s opener for the hosts.

Glassboys skipper then hit the bar before Akinfenwa headed home Joe Jacobson’s cross to snatch victory. Hackett felt his team were worthy of at least a draw.

Hackett admitted to feeling the emotion at the final whistle as he and his players applauded the travelling support.

He said: “When you have been at the club for so long and see such amazing support,” he said. “I have family here as well. It was a bit emotional. There is nothing wrong with that.”