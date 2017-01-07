FA Cup third round: Stourbridge FC fans give their take on the cup clash

Watch below as we spoke to some Stourbridge FC fans as they made the trip to Adams Park in the third round of the FA Cup.

Stourbridge face Wycombe in the third round of the FA Cup, and it's the first time the Glassboys have made it to that stage of the competition.

The team got past Northampton Town to get to the third round.

Boss Gary Hackett said: “We are all excited and looking forward to the game now. It feels a long time since the Northampton game. We are raring to go.”