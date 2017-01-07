FA Cup third round: Stourbridge fans react to cup heartbreak

Watch our video as Stourbridge fans reacted to their heartbreaking loss to Wycombe in the FA Cup.

Adebayo Afinkenwa’s winner, seven minutes from time, saw the Chairboys scrape past the Glassboys in a pulsating encounter at Adams Park.

Stour, playing in the third round of the competition for the first time and roard on by more than 2,000 travelling fans, looked destined to earn at least a replay after Dan Scarr cancelled out Sam Wood’s opener for the hosts.

Glassboys skipper then hit the bar before Akinfenwa headed home Joe Jacobson’s cross to snatch victory.