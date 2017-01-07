Emotional Gary Hackett hails Stourbridge FC's players and supporters after cup heartbreak

An emotional Gary Hackett paid tribute to his players and Stourbridge’s supporters after their FA Cup fairytale ended with a cruel 2-1 defeat at Wycombe.

Adebayo Afinkenwa’s winner, seven minutes from time, saw the Chairboys scrape past the Glassboys in a pulsating encounter at Adams Park.

Stour, playing in the third round of the competition for the first time and roard on by more than 2,000 travelling fans, looked destined to earn at least a replay after Dan Scarr cancelled out Sam Wood’s opener for the hosts.

Glassboys skipper then hit the bar before Akinfenwa headed home Joe Jacobson’s cross to snatch victory. Hackett felt his team were worthy of at least a draw.

“I thought the team was outstanding,” he said. “Wycombe are flying in their league, beating teams out of sight and we came here very much the underdog and it was difficult to say who was the professional team and who was the semi-professional one.

“I’m extremely disappointed but disappointed for the right reasons. I’m so proud of the performance, the atmosphere, the day, the fans.

“It’s just a real disappointment because I definitely think we deserved at worst a replay. It is very fine margins between success and failure.

“At 1-1 we have hit the underside of the bar and Akinfenwa has found some space for the first time in the game and scored a goal.”

Hackett admitted to feeling the emotion at the final whistle as he and his players applauded the travelling support.

“When you have been at the club for so long and see such amazing support,” he said. “I have family here as well. It was a bit emotional. There is nothing wrong with that.”

Hackett also briefly addressed the supporters on a microphone after the game. When asked what he had said, he replied: “I just said thank you. Someone brought me the mic out and sometimes you don’t know what you are saying in times like that. It is just a big, big thank you to everyone connected with the club.

“Imagine if we had done it, pulled off a replay or even better. Sadly it is a bit of history now.”