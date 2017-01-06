Stourbridge's FA Cup journey to third round tie gets on the road

Players and staff from Stourbridge Football Club hit the road tonight ahead of their historic FA Cup third round tie against Wycombe Wanderers.

The Glassboys will be the lowest-ranked side in the competition when they take on the Chairboys at Adams Park, which is a 100-mile journey for the club.

The coach set off from the War Memorial Ground in Stourbridge, before stopping at the West One Wine Bar in Hagley this afternoon.

They will be followed by 2,000 loyal fans tomorrow.

Extra trains were put on by Chiltern Railways to take the supporters, while many will be taking one of the 12 supporters’ coach, setting off at 10.45am.

The team got past Northampton Town to get to the third round, for the first time in the club’s history.

Boss Gary Hackett said: “We are all excited and looking forward to the game now. It feels a long time since the Northampton game. We are raring to go.”

Midfielder Leon Broadhurst said: “I’m feeling really excited for the game.

“I’ll probably chill out on the coach on the way down. It is a great opportunity for Stourbridge to impress.”

Skipper Tom Tonks said: “I can’t wait for it. A lot of friends, family and Stourbridge fans will be going down to watch us which is great. It shows how well we’re doing.

“To sell out all the tickets in a matter of days is something very special.”

Club president Hugh Clark spoke at the team’s last training session.

He said: “Ten years ago, you could not even have imagined getting to the first round of the FA Cup. Reaching the third round is incredible.”

First taken to the War Memorial Ground by his father in the late 1940s, Mr Clark joined the club’s board as treasurer in 1970. Since then, he has done just every job going, most notably taking on the role of secretary between 1984 and 2009.

He added: “Taking 2,000 supporters to Wycombe, playing in the third round of FA Cup, it’s unbelievable really.”

Report, pictures and reaction to the game in Monday’s Express & Star.