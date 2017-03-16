facebook icon twitter icon
Stafford Rangers' Josh Gordon on verge of dream move to champions Leicester City

Stafford Rangers hotshot Josh Gordon is expected to complete a sensational move to reigning Premier League champions Leicester City in the next few days.

The 23-year-old recently had a week’s trial at the Foxes, rubbing shoulders with the likes of Jamie Vardy, and has featured in matches for their under-23s.

The striker has netted 11 times for Boro since arriving from Nantwich Town earlier this season, but has not been in the Rangers squad for the last three Evo-Stik Premier fixtures.

Boss Neil Kitching said: “It is going through as we speak.

“Agents are going through all of the relevant paperwork and I would expect the move to go through in the next 24 to 48 hours or so.”

Meanwhile, Evo-Stik Premier rivals Hednesford Town have confirmed interim boss Gary Birch will take over on a permanent basis.

The former Walsall striker won four of his eight games in temporary control of the Pitmen.

