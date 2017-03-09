Stafford Rangers want Josh Gordon Leicester City clarity

Stafford Rangers boss Neil Kitching is seeking some clarification from Premier League champions Leicester City regarding the future of star striker Josh Gordon.

The 23-year-old recently enjoyed a week’s trial spell with the Foxes, and featured for their under-23 side as they drew 0-0 against Derby County on Monday.

As a result, he missed Boro’s 0-0 draw against Sutton Coldfield Town on Tuesday night.

When asked for an update on Gordon, Kitching said: “I don’t know. I’ve had no contact with Leicester.

“For everyone concerned – Stafford Rangers, Leicester City and for Josh, so he is not left in limbo – it would be nice to get clarification so we know how to move forward.”