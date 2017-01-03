Stafford Rangers cling on to precious victory over Nantwich Town

Stafford Rangers held on to what could be a vital 1-0 victory at Nantwich Town thanks to a first-half Izak Reid goal.

Neil Kitching’s play-off chasing side saw out some substantial pressure by the Dabbers, who rattled the post and forced Adam Whitehouse into several saves.

Rangers were handed the lead after 34 minutes when a defensive mistake allowed Reid to nip through on goal and net the opener.

Kitching’s side took the initiative following the goal and went in search of a second with Kyle Perry shooting just wide before Josh Gordon saw his effort saved.

Whitehouse was kept on his toes all afternoon and denied Theo Stair’s free-kick with a fine save early in the second half.

Matt Bell went even closer to an equaliser but saw his shot rattle the post on 68 minutes as his side kept probing.

Nantwich’s chances of getting back into the game were dealt a blow when goalkeeper Dave Parton saw red for handling the ball outside the box.

Rangers held on for victory, despite a late goalmouth scramble when Ryan Brooke’s shot was stopped on the line.