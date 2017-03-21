Kidderminster Harriers sign Joe Ironside

Kidderminster Harriers have boosted their attack by signing Joe Ironside on a long-term deal from Nuneaton Town.

The 23-year-old centre forward has scored 18 goals this term - 13 of those in National League North - and has penned a contract at Aggborough until the summer of 2019.

The signing was made possible by the club's Give it 100% campaign, which saw Harriers fans raise more than £10,000 to be spent on bringing in new faces.

"As a football club we are not cash-rich and as such, without the Crowdfunder money, we wouldn’t be able to bring Joe here," said chairman Colin Gordon.

“A lot of work has gone into signing him and our supporters should be in no doubt as to how much they’ve made this possible.

“Joe is a young and hungry footballer and was very highly sought after, and we hope he can not only be a big help in our push for promotion, but also a big part of our future.”

He goes straight into the squad for their league game at Tamworth tonight.