Hednesford Town appoint caretaker Gary Birch as manager

Hednesford Town have announced the permanent appointment of Gary Birch as boss following an impressive caretaker spell.

The former Walsall striker had been in charge on a temporary basis following the sacking of Paul Casey last month, with Marvin Robinson as assistant boss, Gavin Hurren as first team coach, Mark Kavanagh as goalkeeping coach and Gavin Blackwell as physio.

All five of the team have been kept on after securing four victories from eight games - and progressing to the semi-finals of the Staffordshire Senior Cup.

Birch said: "I’m obviously delighted to be given the chance to manage this football club going forward.

"The real work begins now though in making sure that we end this season strongly and build on what we have already put in place over the last few weeks."