Hednesford Town pay tribute to club stalwart Mick Johnson

Hednesford Town have paid tribute to club stalwart Mick Johnson, who has died aged 69 following a short illness.

Johnson was associated with the Pitmen for more than 30 years, undertaking a number of roles both at Cross Keys and Keys Park as well as being a fervent supporter of the Staffordshire-based club.

Club officials expressed their sadness at Johnson’s loss.

A statement read: “Most recently you will have seen him on a matchday opening and closing the turnstiles as well as undertaking other duties on a matchday.

“Mick was also a firm supporter of the Hednesford Town FC Supporters Association (HTFCSA), serving as membership officer since the formation of the HTFCSA in November 2010.

“Everyone at the football club sends their deepest condolences to his wife Carol, another club and HTFCSA volunteer, and Mick’s family at this difficult time.”

Former Hednesford full-back Cohen Bramall, who moved to Arsenal last month, posted on Twitter: “Saddened to hear about the death of Michael Johnson.”