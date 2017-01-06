PUBLISHED: January 6, 2017 9:35 am Cohen Bramall's tearful move from Hednesford to Arsenal

Cohen Bramall has already moved down to London and settled in ahead of a dream move from non-league to Arsenal.

And the left-sided starlet, who has made the meteoric rise from step seven Hednesford Town to Premier League giants Arsenal, revealed how moving out of his parents’ home had his mum sobbing.

“I’ve already moved out and my mum was in tears,” said Arsene Wenger’s £40,000 capture.

“My family and mates have been speechless. I’ve been on the phone to my sister and she’s crying her eyes out because she can’t believe it. Liam McDonald, who was the Hednesford manager – what a guy. “