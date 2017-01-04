Hednesford Town's Cohen Bramall set for sensational move to Arsenal

Hednesford Town youngster Cohen Bramall could be in line for a sensational move to Premier League giants Arsenal by the end of this week.

The 20-year-old left-sided player has been on trial with the Gunners, rubbing shoulders with the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Theo Walcott.

He impressed boss Arsene Wenger enough to earn a week-long extension to an initial two-day try-out, and now reports from north London suggest they will offer the youngster a contract.

If the move goes ahead, Bramall – who joined the Pitmen in the summer – would make a leap six divisions up from the Keys Park outfit.

It is widely reported that the youngster will sign a two-and-a-half year deal for a fee in the region of £40,000.

Bramall previously had two spells with Market Drayton Town.