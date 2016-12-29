Hednesford Town's match with Stourbridge postponed due to frozen pitch

Hednesford Town's game against Stourbridge FC has been postponed following a pitch inspection.

The Pitmen were scheduled to face Stourbridge on the 29th December, but after two nights of heavy frost the pitch was deemed unplayable.

In a statement, Hednesford Town confirmed the postponement:

"Following a 1pm pitch inspection we can confirm that our home game against Stourbridge FC at Keys Park has been called off due a frozen pitch.

"A number of areas of the pitch are currently still frozen following two nights of heavy overnight frost.

"Areas that have thawed are also now beginning to freeze again as the sun disappears behind the Main Stand.

"A new date for the fixture will be announced in due course."