Arsenal considering two-year deal for Hednesford Town prodigy Cohen Bramall

Non-league prodigy Cohen Bramall looks set to cap an amazing rags-to-riches footballing fairytale after it emerged the millionaires of Arsenal are seriously considering offering him a two-year deal.

The Hednesford Town 20-year-old was playing in the eighth tier of English football with Market Drayton Town just a year ago before joining the Pitmen.

But he has impressed the Gunners coaching staff who extended his trial until the end of this week. However, reports have now emerged from north London that Bramall has so impressed that Gunners boss Arsene Wenger is set to hand the youngster a two-year deal at the Emirates.

Bramall had earlier been on trial with fellow London Premier League side Crystal Palace and Championship club Sheffield Wednesday, where he was spotted by Arsenal scouts watching him in a friendly against Blues.