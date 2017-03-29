Last-gasp goal denies Stafford Rangers

Stafford Rangers were left ruining a late penalty which cancelled out what looked like a late Kieran Morris winner in a 2-2 draw with Whitby.

Dale Hopson netted a spot-kick in each half for the play-off chasing Seasiders but it wasn’t enough to beat their depleted visitors.

The Boro were missing five players for their trip to North Yorkshire from Saturday’s squad due to work commitments.

Their task was made harder when the hosts were awarded a 10th minute penalty when Michael Roberts was brought down in the box. Hopson sent Adam Whitehouse the wrong way.

Despite being on the back foot Rangers levelled only eight minutes later when Port Vale loanee Brian Barton was played through on goal and rounded the goalkeeper before netting.

Former Darlington midfielder Hopson was causing Neil Kitching’s side problems and his shot from outside the area had Whitehouse beaten but sailed just wide.

The second half saw both sides have early chances with Kris Taylor shooting wide before Anthony Bell saw his effort fly into the arms of Whitehouse for the hosts.

Former AFC Telford marksman Kyle Perry nearly sealed an unlikely winner for his tiring side but sent his header wide.

With two minutes remaining Rangers scored what looked like the winner with Morris heading home a Taylor free-kick.

However, a minute later a hand ball in the box allowed Hobson to net his second penalty of the night smashing his effort into the top corner.

It could have been worse for the visitors as full-back Callum Martin whipped in a cross which was headed wide by Hume.