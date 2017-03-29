Hull on target as Pics bag a point

Rushall Olympic played out a 1-1 draw in an even encounter at Barwell.

It was a lively start to the game from both sides. The first sight of goal saw Ed Nisevic fire well over from distance for Barwell.

A clever through ball from Aaron Forde almost played in Craig Bannister only for the home keeper to get there first and make a timely intervention before Sam Whittall went close with a low strike.

It didn’t take Barwell long to get their noses in front after the restart when Dec Towers received the ball inside the area and just about managed to guide it beyond Jose Veiga for a scrappy opener.

The lead lasted barely four minutes as a free-kick out wide picked out Joe Hull who found space inside the area to tap home from close range.

There was a chance for Rushall right at the death but Liam Castle was brave to smother at the feet of Forde.