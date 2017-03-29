Comeback win for the Pitmen

Hednesford Town returned to winning ways in the league as they came from behind to beat Ilkeston 3-1 at Keys Park.

Gary Birch’s side started well and after Jordan Nadat was fouled Danny Glover fired his free-kick into the wall.

After controlling the game the home side were dealt a blow in the 17th minute as they fell behind to Ilkeston’s first foray forward when Tevahn Tyrell swept home.

The Pitmen responded well with Joe Ballinger heading a corner over the bar before Nadat saw a shot blocked away.

Hednesford kept plugging away though and levelled in the 43rd minute as Tom Thorley fed the ball into Nadat who fired it into the net from 14 yards out.

Things got better for the home side as they took the lead in the first minute of stoppage time as Stuart McNaught was able to score at the second attempt.

Ilkeston started the second half well and thought they’d equalised in the 54th minute but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Hednesford finally made sure of all three points with 11 minutes to go as Nadat laid the ball into the path of Thorley who fired his shot low into the bottom corner.