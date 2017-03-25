Chasetown’s winless run in Evo-Stik Division One South continued as they slipped to a 3-0 defeat to Romulus at The Scholars Ground.

In a week that will forever be remembered in Scholars’ history for the passing of club founder Brian Baker – Dave Stringer’s side failed to lift spirits on the pitch after a disappointing display.

Mr Baker was a key figure in the formation of the Chase Terrace Old Scholars – which would later become Chasetown – in 1954 and has been associated ever since.

As well representing them as a player, the 79-year-old ­– ­ affectionately known as Blondie - filled a number of roles in his 63 years with the club including president.

At a sun-kissed Scholars Ground, a minutes silence was held before kick-off in honour of the club legend.

And it was the hosts who started on the front foot with Stringer’s men creating a number of decent opportunities in the opening 20 minutes.

First, Mitchell Piggon struck a fierce drive from the edge of the box which sailed inches wide.

A lovely lofted ball from Ryan Winter then sent the striker through on goal only for Rudy Misambo to make a brilliant last-ditch tackle to prevent the Scholars number nine from getting his shot away.

Chasetown had started brightly with Winter firing straight at Romulus keeper Leighton Smith before a Jack Lanston effort whistled past the outside of the post.

But on the half hour mark it was the visitors who took the lead when Todd Evans’ miss-hit cross sailed over Curtis Pond and into the net.

Within minutes, Romulus had doubled their lead. A well-taken corner was met Cameron Lee ­– with Ricky Hill then getting the last touch to divert the ball into the net.

Chasetown responded with Piggon turning well in the box to escape his marker before producing a smart stop from Smith.

It took Romulus just 10 minutes after the interval to effectively put the game to bed – Yohan Rutty-Smith producing the sweetest of strikes to curl home low from just outside the area.

The hosts almost pulled a goal back when Winter saw a strike expertly blocked by Lee eight-yards out.

But it was Romulus who continued to look the more dangerous.

And they almost made it four in the closing stages when Jordan Francis tricked his way past James Dance before firing over when he should have scored.

Teams

Chasetown: Pond, Moulton (Wright 60), Dance, Slater, Miles, Holt (Powell 60), Till, Lanston, Piggon, Winter, Ruff.

Subs not used: Lake-Gaskin, Ball, Allen

Romulus: Smith, Evans, Branch, Lee, Misambo, Vilela-Santos (Donnelly 83), Francis, Smith, Hill, Rutty-Smith, Farquharson

Subs not used: Hailey, Masidi, Welsh, Michel- Gueyes