Tributes paid to Chasetown stalwart Brian Baker following death

Tributes have been paid to Chasetown stalwart Brian Baker who has died aged 79.

The club president – and former player – was instrumental in the forming of Chase Terrace Old Scholars back in 1954.

Affectionately known as “Blondie” in his playing days, Baker filled a number of roles in his 63 years with the club.

His death comes just a month after the passing away of long-serving Chasetown physio Mick Andrews.

“Its’ been a very difficult start to 2017,” manager Dave Stringer said.

“Following the death of Mick, Brian is another huge loss.

“He was president of the club, part owner and was Chasetown through and through.

“He was a lovely man who did everything he could for the club and will be sorely missed.”

Chasetown chairman and lifelong friend of Mr Baker, Mike Joiner said: “Brian will be sadly missed by all associated with the club.

“For the past 63 years Brian has worked tirelessly for the club and for the past 33 years would be seen at the Scholars Ground day in day out.”

A statement on the Chasetown website added: "Our thoughts at this time are with his Daughter, Lynn, Son-in-Law, Nigel, Grand-children, Sam and Chris and also his sister Margaret.