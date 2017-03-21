Tickets available for Dudley Town's sporting dinner with ex-footballer Lee Sharpe

Tickets are still available for a sporting dinner with retired Halesowen-born footballer Lee Sharpe.

Sharpe, aged 45, who played for Manchester United and Leeds United during a distinguished career, is the special guest at Dudley Town’s annual sporting dinner on Thursday.

The event at the Copthorne Hotel, at The Waterfront in Brierley Hill, runs from 6pm. Tickets cost £35 each and include a two-course meal and entertainment.

They can be bought by calling 01902 244220 or visiting this website

Sharpe grew up in Halesowen and enjoyed a successful career playing for the Red Devils under Sir Alex Ferguson, winning nine medals in total, including the Premier League title three times and the FA Cup twice.

As a youngster he turned out for the likes of Stourbridge Falcons, Stourport Wednesday and the Halesowen and Dudley district side.

The boyhood Villa fan signed for Birmingham City aged 15, having attended Hagley Roman Catholic High School.

He then moved onto Torquay, before he was picked up by United.