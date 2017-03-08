Luke Benbow strike seals points for Glassboys

Luke Benbow’s early goal earned Stourbridge a narrow victory in an eagerly awaited local derby, watched by a bumper crowd of 2,127.

With the local rivals needing points at the opposite ends of the table, it was second-placed Stourbridge who started more brightly in a predictably competitive start.

A trademark Tom Tonks throw-in was nodded wide by Dan Preston in the 5th minute and a Brad Birch shot looped away for the first corner of the game two minutes later.

The Glassboys soon made it an ideal start when Benbow rose to convert his 30th goal of the season with a close range header from another Tonks corner in the eightht minute.

Halesowen gradually eased their way back into the game and went close in the 15th minute when Nathan Walker’s shot was blocked from Lee Chilton’s corner.

Bradley Lewis then headed a deep 26th minute Chilton cross at Stourbridge goalkeeper Matt Gould and Tristian Dunkley turned to fire wide two minutes later.

But it was home goalkeeper Dan Platt who made a superb fingertip save to prevent Ethan Jones from doubling the lead with a fine shot from the edge of the area in the 33rd minute.

After a scrappy start to the second period, Halesowen upped the pressure and forced two consecutive corners after 63 minutes. Chilton then blasted Halesowen’s best chance of the game against the crossbar from just five yards out in the 65th minute after latching onto Liam Slade’s long throw-in.

With the Glassboys forced to camp in their own half, Dunkley turned to fire inches wide of the Stourbridge post three minutes later.

But Stourbridge weathered the storm and substitute Luke Rodgers went close when his fierce 79th minute shot was blocked in a crowded goalmouth and Jordan Archer flashed another late chance wide as the Glassboys ground out a vital three points.

Halesowen Town: Platt; Morrison, Lewis (Taylor 80), Denny (c), Slade, Charlton, Walker (Johnson HT), Bragoli, Dunkley (Delaney 72), Clarke, Chilton. Subs Not Used: Bennett-Tindall, O’Neill-Martin.

Stourbridge: Gould; Knight, Westlake, Tonks (c), Preston, Sho-Silva, Jones (Rodgers 66), Broadhurst, Benbow, Archer, Birch. Subs Not Used: Westwood, Green, Canavan, Lait. Referee: Matthew Smith

Attendance: 2,127