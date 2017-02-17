facebook icon twitter icon
Wembley hopefuls Sporting Khalsa building bridges

Founding father Jasvir Dhillon reckons Sporting Khalsa’s FA Vase exploits have banished any ill feeling over Noose Lane – but he still doesn’t dare to dream of Wembley.

KHALSA2AE16
Sporting Khalsa training at Wolves Compton Park ahead of their FA vase quarter final this weekend.

Khalsa purchased their headquarters from Willenhall Town’s receivers in 2010, a move that divided opinion among the non-league fraternity.

Seven years and two promotions later, the club could move to within one round of English football’s ultimate stage in tomorrow’s quarter-final at Midland Premier rivals Coleshill Town (3pm).

And on the back of last season’s run to the fourth and final qualifying round of the FA Cup, Dhillon – a committee member from day one – insists attitudes towards Khalsa have changed.

“There was a bit of misunderstanding and frustration from Willenhall supporters but we hadn’t bullied anyone out,” said Dhillon. “

You could appreciate how they felt. It was a club people had followed for many years. People can see now that we are here for the long haul.

“We are trying to generate something for the area, a sports hub for the community, while building a base for our first team, the ladies and juniors.

“The aim was always t

