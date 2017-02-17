Wembley hopefuls Sporting Khalsa building bridges

Founding father Jasvir Dhillon reckons Sporting Khalsa’s FA Vase exploits have banished any ill feeling over Noose Lane – but he still doesn’t dare to dream of Wembley.

Khalsa purchased their headquarters from Willenhall Town’s receivers in 2010, a move that divided opinion among the non-league fraternity.

Seven years and two promotions later, the club could move to within one round of English football’s ultimate stage in tomorrow’s quarter-final at Midland Premier rivals Coleshill Town (3pm).

And on the back of last season’s run to the fourth and final qualifying round of the FA Cup, Dhillon – a committee member from day one – insists attitudes towards Khalsa have changed.

“There was a bit of misunderstanding and frustration from Willenhall supporters but we hadn’t bullied anyone out,” said Dhillon. “

You could appreciate how they felt. It was a club people had followed for many years. People can see now that we are here for the long haul.

“We are trying to generate something for the area, a sports hub for the community, while building a base for our first team, the ladies and juniors.

“The aim was always t