Alex Reid leaves Rushall Olympic for League One's Fleetwood Town

Rushall Olympic striker Alex Reid hopes to become the next Jamie Vardy after signing for League One side Fleetwood Town - the club where the Leicester man got on the path to stardom.

Reid, aged 20, has found the net on a consistent basis since arriving at the Pics in February 2015, scoring 26 goals in his first full season and 14 this campaign.

The Cod Army is where Vardy caught the attention of the Foxes, moving there for £1million in 2012 and going on to play a key part in their historic Premier League title win.

Reid - a junior with Villa who also had a spell in Walsall's youth ranks - has been a key part of Rushall's push to the top of the Evo-Stik Premier.

Having also played for the likes of Swedish club Ange IF and Solihull Moors, he will now be moving up four division to work under Uwe Rosler at Highbury Stadium.

Rushall Olympic said in a statement: "We thank him for his excellent service with The Pics and wish him well in this new chapter in his football career."