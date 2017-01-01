Kidderminster Harriers 2 Worcester City 1

Promotion-chasing Kidderminster Harriers hit back from going a goal down to clinch a hard earned 2-1 National League North victory over battling Worcester City, who had Lee Hughes sent off at Aggborough.

City led 1-0 at half-time thanks to a strike from Junior English before John Eustace’s men grabbed the points with an effort from James McQuilkin and an own goal by Sam Oji.

Former Aggborough hot-shot Hughes was shown a straight red for kicking out at Elton Ngwatala in the last minute.

Harriers have now won seven and drawn one of their last eight league and cup matches.

Their head of coaching Matt Gardiner, a former joint manager at Worcester, said: “I thought our lads were excellent. They were patient and showed their belief. City were always going to battle. It was a local derby and we had to keep our belief in what we are going to do. Fortunately we got the result.”

Harriers, who drew 0-0 away to City on Boxing Day, paraded Alex Palmer in goal. He has re-signed on loan from West Bromwich Albion to replace Sam Hornby, who is suffering with an ankle injury.

Kidderminster, playing a league game against Worcester at Aggborough for the first time for more than 30 years, went close after just four minutes when a curling left-footed shot from Arthur Gnahoua glanced off the outside of a post.

They continued to look the more threatening when moving forward but it was City who broke the deadlock when Palmer was beaten by a neatly-executed 23rd-minute shot from inside the box by English.

It was a big blow for Harriers who responded a few minutes later when a defence-splitting pass by Ngwatala found Tyrell Waite, who wasted a good opportunity by blazing the ball high and wide.

Watched by their biggest crowd so far this season – 2,762 – Harriers started the second half on the front foot and had a shot flash just wide from Sam Austin.

Their pressure finally paid off on the hour-mark when McQuikin fired home after Zaine Francis-Angol had driven the ball across the area.

Harriers wrapped up the points on 78 minutes when a cross-cum-shot by Austin was turned into his own net by Oji.