Aston Villa defender Neil Taylor facing FIFA disciplinary proceedings over Seamus Coleman tackle

FIFA have opened disciplinary proceedings against Wales and Aston Villa full-back Neil Taylor after his leg-breaking challenge on Seamus Coleman.

The Villa defender was taking part in Wales' World Cup Qualifier against the Republic of Ireland in Dublin when he was sent off for the tackle which saw Coleman stretchered off.

The Everton right-back has since had surgery on the broken leg picked up in the challenge and faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines for club and country.

Coleman’s international team-mate and former Baggies striker Shane Long spoke regarding Taylor after the game, stating: “I think he has got it done to him before, so I suppose he went in worried about the challenge. He caught him high and I think he was in tears afterwards.

“He knows the pain Seamus was in because, as I said, he’s been there before.

“It was a horrible challenge and there is no defending it, but I don’t think he meant to do it.”

Taylor received a straight red card following the challenge and a subsequent one-match ban, however FIFA may extend that following their proceedings.

The Welshman will definitely miss the nation's clash with Serbia in June, but could also be suspended for games against Austria and Moldova if the ban is increased.

The 28-year-old joined Aston Villa in January from Swansea, and has become integral at the back during the club's recent run.