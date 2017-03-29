facebook icon twitter icon
Aston Villa FC
JobsDatingBuy photosLocal BusinessesStar ShopClassifiedsBook An AdDigital Editions

Steve Bruce: Still time for Aston Villa to scrape into play-offs

Aston Villa must win seven of their last eight games and draw the other to give themselves ‘a squeak’ of a chance of making the Championship play-offs.

SOCCER : Sky Bet Championship - Newcastle Untied v Aston Villa
Steve Bruce believes Villa can still do something special

That’s the view of boss Steve Bruce who admits he still rues the nightmare January which threw their revival off track. The claret and blues garnered just a single point in January following a revival when Bruce took over from Roberto Di Matteo.

And Bruce said: “We have a squeak. To stand a chance this season? We have eight games. Realistically… yes probably. If we won seven and drew one… maybe. You never know.

“It’s a tall order for us – but for sure we won’t give up.

“The thing that disappoints me is that I wish we were just poor in January rather than awful. I believe a poor run would have been five or six points – add that on to where we are now and there would have been a few teams looking over their shoulders and thinking can Aston Villa come with a run?”

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Comments for: "Steve Bruce: Still time for Aston Villa to scrape into play-offs"

Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.