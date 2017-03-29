Steve Bruce: Still time for Aston Villa to scrape into play-offs

Aston Villa must win seven of their last eight games and draw the other to give themselves ‘a squeak’ of a chance of making the Championship play-offs.

That’s the view of boss Steve Bruce who admits he still rues the nightmare January which threw their revival off track. The claret and blues garnered just a single point in January following a revival when Bruce took over from Roberto Di Matteo.

And Bruce said: “We have a squeak. To stand a chance this season? We have eight games. Realistically… yes probably. If we won seven and drew one… maybe. You never know.

“It’s a tall order for us – but for sure we won’t give up.

“The thing that disappoints me is that I wish we were just poor in January rather than awful. I believe a poor run would have been five or six points – add that on to where we are now and there would have been a few teams looking over their shoulders and thinking can Aston Villa come with a run?”