Steve Bruce to speak with Jose Mourinho over Sam Johnstone's Aston Villa future

Boss Steve Bruce has confirmed he wants to keep goalkeeper Sam Johnstone at Villa next season.

Johnstone, who turned 24 on Saturday, joined Villa on loan from Manchester United in January and, after a difficult start, has gone on to keep five clean sheets in the last six games.

Bruce now intends to speak to United boss Jose Mourinho to see if the keeper’s stay can be extended for next season.

“I will be having that conversation with Mr Mourinho when the time is right,” said the Villa boss.

“Everyone agrees that Sam needed to go and play football.

“The difference between him now and three months ago is there for all to see.

“He’s grown into the role. He’s now more comfortable in the role – and he’s got that from playing. We have given him that platform to play.”

Johnstone, currently third choice at Old Trafford, became the third keeper to feature for Villa this season.

Pierluigi Gollini, signed by then boss Roberto Di Matteo last summer, began the campaign as the club’s No.1 but was dropped by Bruce in December and then moved out on loan to Atalanta during the last transfer window.

Mark Bunn has also meanwhile made seven appearances between the sticks but is seen as a back-up. With finding a keeper a priority for Bruce in the summer, extending Johnstone’s loan would seem a logical move for both parties.

“If there’s an opportunity that we can get him to play more next season I would love to do it,” he added.

“I will be having that conversation with Mr Mourinho when the time is right. But I hope we can extend it.”