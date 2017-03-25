Carlos Sanchez set to depart Aston Villa in Italy move

Midfielder Carlos Sanchez looks set to depart Villa for good in the summer and join Fiorentina.

The 31-year-old has impressed in Serie A during a season-long loan and reports in Italy claim the Florence club are willing to make the switch permanent, with Villa receiving a fee of around £2.4million.

That is barely half of the £4.7million Villa splashed to buy the Colombian international from Elche in the summer of 2014.

Sanchez made 56 appearances over the course of two seasons but struggled for consistency and was one of several first-team players moved out on loan by then boss Roberto Di Matteo last summer.

Current boss Steve Bruce is meanwhile set to be boosted by the return of Andre Green, Rushian Hepburn-Murphy and Gabriel Agbonlahor to training.