Steve Bruce must ‘box clever’ with Aston Villa's Jordan Lyden

Steve Bruce has admitted Villa must ‘box clever’ with Jordan Lyden following the midfielder’s return from long-term injury.

The 21-year-old, who made his first-team breakthrough last season, has spent the majority of the current campaign on the sidelines with a quad

injury.

Lyden finally made his return for Villa’s under-23s this month but Bruce is eager not to rush him back too quickly.

“We have to err on the side of caution with the type of injury he has got,” explained the Villa boss.

“He had one of those terrible muscle injuries. We have to box clever.

“He has trained the last week and to be fair I have been very impressed with him. He’s a good player.

“The first thing he has to do is get fit and we are doing everything we can.

“If he gets fit then he has an outstanding chance of being in and around it.”

Lyden, who made four Premier League appearances in the closing weeks of last season, is currently away with Australia’s under-23s.

His countryman Mile Jedinak has meanwhile admitted he’s happy to play his part for Villa, no matter where that might be on the pitch.

The 32-year-old midfielder has impressed in the unfamiliar role of centre-back during the last two games following an injury to Nathan Baker.