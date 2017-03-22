James Chester: Mile Jedinak’s ‘football intelligence’ makes him perfect Aston Villa centre-back

Villa skipper James Chester reckons Mile Jedinak’s ‘football intelligence’ has aided the Australian international’s move into central defence.

Jedinak has played alongside Chester in the heart of the backline as Villa have kept clean sheets in their last two games, the 32-year-old switching from his more familiar role in midfield following an injury to Nathan Baker.

Boss Steve Bruce now believes Jedinak’s long-term future could now lie at the back and Chester for one is full of praise for his new partner.

“It’s been good,” he said. “Mile is a very intelligent footballer and I don’t think it (changing positions) is ever going to be an issue for him.

“He has been around the game long enough to know what positions he should be in. He has shown that the last two games and we have kept two clean sheets.

“Both of us have played a lot of games. We know our way around this league and we communicate pretty well. When we do that it makes it easier.”

Last Saturday’s 2-0 Wigan was Villa’s fifth win in six games and saw Scott Hogan net his first goal for the club.

The 24-year-old, who joined from Brentford in a £12million move back in January, sealed the points for Bruce’s side after Chester had opened the scoring.

Hogan had missed the previous five games with an ankle injury and Chester believes the goal should ease the pressure on his shoulders.

“I’m delighted for Scott,” said the skipper. “Like the rest of the lads who joined in January it wasn’t easy for him at first and then he picked up the injury.

“We were all pleased, first and foremost, to see him back so quickly. For him to then get back on the score sheet is, I’m sure, a huge weight off his shoulders.”

Midfielder Conor Hourihane has meanwhile retained his place in the Republic of Ireland squad after boss Martin O’Neill reduced the number of players from 39 to 27.