Anxious Steve Bruce prays for Aston Villa injury-free returns

Boss Steve Bruce is hoping for the safe return of Villa’s international stars as the club’s injury crisis begins to ease.

Having been without a host of key players for the past month, the manager could have close to a fully fit squad to choose from against Norwich on Saturday week.

Forward duo Rushian Hepburn-Murphy (knee) and Gabriel Agbonlahor (hamstring) are expected to return to training this week, while winger Andre Green is close to recovering from the hamstring problem which has kept him out of the last four games.

Midfielder Birkir Bjarnason and right-back Ritchie De Laet are now the only players facing an extended spell on the sidelines.

Part of Bruce’s focus over the next week will be on the exploits of those players who have gone away on international duty, including Australia’s Mile Jedinak and Welsh duo James Chester and Neil Taylor. Bruce said: “Will they all come back healthy? That’s the worry.”