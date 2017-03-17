Jonathan Kodjia and Scott Hogan urged to form Aston Villa dynamic duo

Steve Bruce has told Villa’s £27million strike duo Jonathan Kodjia and Scott Hogan they must learn to play together as he begins plotting for a promotion push next season.

The boss reckons the pair have the potential to be a lethal combination in the Championship and plans to use the remainder of the current campaign developing their relationship.

Kodjia has netted 15 goals in 29 games since joining from Bristol City in a deal worth £15million last summer, while Hogan scored 14 for Brentford before his £12million switch to Villa in January.

The 24-year-old is back in contention ahead of Saturday’s game at Wigan after recovering from a knee injury and Bruce is determined to make the partnership between the two big money signings work.

“Going forward I’ve made no secret that I want to play two up top,” he said. “If you look at all teams that have been successful in the division, they’ve all done it. We can’t just keep relying on Kodjia.”

Villa have often depended on Kodjia to be a source of inspiration this season, yet there have been questions as to whether the Ivory Coast international can play in a front two.

Bruce added: “He’s a free spirit, he’s off the cuff, he plays in a natural way. We have to try. Now and pre-season is the ideal time to forge a relationship. When Hogan is fit, I wouldn’t want to play against him and Kodjia.

“If we can get them scoring 15 to 20 each we have an outstanding chance (of promotion).

“That going forward is what is in the forefront of my mind. It is what we will try and do.”

Kodjia is targeting 20 goals for the second season running and Bruce accepts the 27-year-old's record since arriving in English football will attract attention from other clubs. But he has no intention of letting him depart.

“None of us want to sell him. Why would we?" replied Bruce, when asked if he feared a bid this summer.

“If someone comes with cheque book and it’s mind-blowing then we will see what happens.

“But overall we don’t want him going anywhere.”