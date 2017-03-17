Gary Gardner: Aston Villa must fight until the end

Midfielder Gary Gardner has called on Villa to keep their focus and declared: “The season isn’t over yet!”

Steve Bruce’s men head to Wigan tomorrow aiming to continue a run which has seen them win four of their last five games and climb into the top half of the Championship table.

The play-offs might already be out of reach but Gardner insists there is a desire to finish the campaign as strongly as possible.

“This season is not over. We still have quite a few games to go,” he said. “The plan now is to turn up every week and try to win the game. Home and away we have massive support so we just want to win as many games as we can.”

Villa’s first season outside the top flight in nearly three decades has seen large-scale upheaval in the squad, with Bruce bringing in eight new players during the January transfer window.

Gardner added: “It’s a massive turnover from last year and was going to take time. It now looks like the team is bonding. We have been working really hard to do that on the training ground. It takes time to do that. We have got closer as a group and now look really strong out there.”